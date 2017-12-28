North Korea gets a modern staple: lousy airport WiFi

Not that the airport's WiFi is likely to get a lot of use, or that you'd necessarily want to use it. When just having a device with active WiFi can frequently lead to jail time or fines, most North Koreans can't even consider using it -- if they could afford the necessary devices, of course. And even if you did get online, you'd likely be using a highly censored, tightly monitored and overall very limited connection. In short: while it's a notable gesture, it'd be much nicer if everyday North Koreans could enjoy unrestricted WiFi wherever they happen to be.