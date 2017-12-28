Russia lost a $45m satellite because of a launchpad mix-up

The 2.6 billion-rouble ($45 million) satellite -- the Meteor M -- was launched last month from Vostochny, with Roscosmos losing contact with it shortly after. It then emerged that the rocket carrying the satellite had been programmed with the wrong coordinates, and had instead been given bearings for far-off cosmodrome Baikonur. Deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin blamed the snafu on an "embarrassing programming error", which isn't going to instil much confidence in future guests of Russia's space hotel, also announced this week.