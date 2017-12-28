Snapchat wants to help you relive your best 2017 memories

To locate the option to create a story for 2017, launch the Snapchat app and open Memories, which is at the bottom of the screen. If you have enough Memories saved from the year, the option to create Your 2017 Story should be up top. If you don't like the options that Snapchat selects for you, the team at Snap says that you will be able to edit it.

It's understandable that Snap would be playing on our nostalgia by getting into the retrospective game, though it's unclear who actually wants to be reminded just how garbage of a year 2017 was. Still, it's a great way to remind lapsed users to come and check out the service again.