Image credit: Timothy J. Seppala/Engadget
'PUBG' sets new record with three million simultaneous players

Second place 'Dota 2' only had 700,000 concurrent users.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
9h ago in Internet
Timothy J. Seppala/Engadget

In case you needed further proof that people really, really, really like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Steam has your back. Today, the game shattered its previous concurrent-players record by more than double the amount, peaking at 3,106,358 this morning, according to Valve's game-selling platform. As of this month, PUBG had some 25 million players on PC overall. In September, the game peaked at 1,342,857 concurrent players.

Not too shabby for a game that only recently exited beta. The closest competitor to today's numbers? The free-to-play Dota 2 (again), with a comparatively paltry 704,938. By comparison, PUBG amassed over a million players on Xbox One in its first 48 hours a few weeks back.

