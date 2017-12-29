The cat pillow you've always wanted is now available for pre-order

The Qoobo was originally developed after a staff member was unable to keep a beloved cat. The company aimed to create a pillow that could provide comfort to that similar of what a cat or dog would. The goal was to make it feel like an actual animal was on your lap, in terms of weight, size, texture and tail movement.

The cat pillow runs on rechargeable batteries, and it will go for about 8 hours between charges. It weighs 1,000 grams, which is just over 2 lbs. The pillow comes in two colors, Husky Gray and French Brown. While it was originally crafted to provide comfort to seniors who aren't able to keep their pets anymore, this would also be a fun toy for a current cat owner to make their existing pets incredibly jealous.