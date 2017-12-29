The Morning After: Friday, December 29th 2017

Out-of-warranty battery replacements will now cost only $29.Apple apologizes for confusion over slowdowns with older iPhones

Apple has been in hot water for the last few weeks after the company admitted that it sometimes reduced processor speeds on iPhones with aging batteries as a way to balance performance and battery life. Today, the company is apologizing for not being more transparent with its customers and released more details on how exactly iOS manages battery and performance. That, however, hasn't stopped several lawsuits, from the US to France.

And what we're most excited about in 2018.The best games of 2017

Early 2017 brought us legitimate contenders for game of the year in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn and Persona 5 -- and that's not to mention Resident Evil's return to form. Now the year is almost over, and we've had a stunning Mario game, another great Wolfenstein title and even an Assassin's Creed game that exceeded all expectations. We pick out the best of this year, and also take a look at what's just on the horizon.

Microsoft still has a lot of catching up to do.Xbox's lack of compelling games won't be fixed next year

There's a real lack of Xbox exclusive titles in our key picks from the last twelve months of games -- and it's not a problem that's going to be fixed any time soon.

Could happen to anyone.Russia lost a satellite because of one small mistake

According to Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin, the Roscosmos agency lost a $45 million satellite last month because of an unfortunate error. On Russian TV, he said the Meteor M was set to launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome instead of where it actually launched, from Vostochny. Roscosmos has more generally blamed the loss on problems with an algorithms, but it's still a reminder to always double check your settings.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.