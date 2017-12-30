Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacements are available a month early

As before, the discount should last through the end of 2018.

The $50 price slash is part of Apple's public apology for failing to disclose that it slows processor speeds on iPhones with severely degraded batteries. The company claimed that it slows the phones down to prevent unexpected shutdowns and extend longevity, but the lack of transparency led to accusations that it was trying to push customers toward earlier upgrades -- there's even the possibility of criminal charges in France. An iOS update in early 2018 will offer transparency on battery health, but that might not satisfy users wondering whether or not the slowdowns are needed in the first place. While battery degradation certainly isn't unique to Apple (it's the nature of lithium-ion technology), other vendors have said they don't slow their devices.