Florida may finally implement full ban on texting while driving

Whether or not the measure works is another story. The AP notes that there are conflicting studies on the effectiveness of these laws. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said that those states without texting as a main offense had higher-than-average highway death rates, but also stated that existing bans haven't led to a decrease in accidents despite many people putting their phones down.

There's also a concern that police may use texting as an opportunity for racial profiling. An unscrupulous officer could theoretically cite texting while driving as a reason to stop a black person when they're really just looking for an excuse to indulge in racist suspicions. The bill could prevent crashes and save lives, but there may need to be close oversight to be sure that police aren't abusing their power.