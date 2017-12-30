State Department releases emails from Clinton aide Huma Abedin

Five of Abedin's messages were deemed classified and discussed Middle Eastern affairs, including a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a deal with talks between Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization and chats with the UAE's foreign minister. The least redacted message discussed a call to Saudi Arabia's Prince Saud al-Faisal in 2010 about WikiLeaks' then-looming release of documents from Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning.

Whether or not anything results from publishing the emails is another matter. While Judicial Watch has demanded a formal investigation, the FBI has stated more than once that it doesn't intend to press charges over the Clinton email probe despite calling her handling of messages "extremely careless." The newly published messages increase the transparency surrounding what happened, but they don't fundamentally change the narrative -- it might take a change of heart or a political vote (Republicans have continued to call for a special investigation) to prompt formal legal action.