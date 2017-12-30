Show More Results

Xbox party chat arrives on iOS in beta

Talk to your friends away from your console.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13h ago in Mobile
You no longer need an Android phone if you want to join in Xbox party chats when you're away from your console -- Microsoft has introduced party chat to the beta Xbox app for iOS. If you've been accepted into the program (you have to sign up first), you can keep up with your teammates' voice conversations from your iPhone or iPad while you're racing home to join them in a multiplayer match.

There's no word on when party chat will reach polished versions of the Xbox mobile app, although beta testing suggests it's more a matter of weeks than months. Whenever it does arrive, it'll be good news for gamers who don't want their chats confined to the living room.

