Adidas will keep the Futurecraft 4D hype rolling in 2018

Despite tons of hype, 3D-printed sneakers are still hard to find. While we know that Adidas plans to produce more than 100,000 pairs of its Futurecraft 4D kicks by the end of this year, the leakers at Yeezy Mafia indicate they will remain an extremely limited item for now. Recent posts have shown off some samples including a white/ash green pair due for friends and family only, and the blue-tint pair above, which is a collaboration with Taiwanese shop Invincible. That should arrive in March at Consortium stores (the ones that usually have its hard-to-get releases) for $400. Still, 2018 is "the year of 4D" and its Digital Light Printing process so keep an eye on those apps.