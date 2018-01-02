Golden Globes red carpet show jumps from Twitter to Facebook

The pre-show will air live on the official Golden Globes' Facebook page from 6pm to 8pm ET and feature additional content, like 360-degree videos. More stuff will be uploaded to @goldenglobes on Instagram, while the service's @Instagram account will have stories hosted by red carpet host Laura Marano. It wouldn't be a surprise if having both platforms handy to post content swung the livestreaming bid in Facebook's favor over Twitter.

Even if you haven't kept up on traditional network or cable shows, streaming TV had its most lauded year yet. Netflix scored nine Golden Globe nominations divided between The Crown, Stranger Things, Master of None, Glow, Ozark and 13 Reasons Why. Amazon Video got three in total for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and I Love Dick, while Hulu snagged three -- all for The Handmaid's Tale.