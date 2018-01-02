Lyft will offer autonomous rides in Las Vegas during CES

Attendees won't be able to grab a self-driving car to anywhere in Vegas, of course; this is still a point to point affair with more than 20 pre-defined routes and destinations. Aptiv will provide the automated driving vehicles while Lyft will take on the dispatch. The idea is to show how Aptiv's technology can deal with complicated driving environments. Last year, the two companies offered rides on a simple 6.3 mile loop of city streets and highways.

The rides during this year's CES can be requested from the Las Vegas Convention Center's Gold Lot, and they'll get an "informative exhibit" that shows off the potential of self-driving cars before their trip. There will be a safety driver behind the wheel, too, as well as an in-car host.