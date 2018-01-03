Apple nabs murder mystery series starring Octavia Spencer

Are You Sleeping? will pry into our societal obsession with true crime media like podcast Serial and show American Crime Story. Naturally, the former's creator and producer Sarah Koenig will consult on the series, according to Variety. Are You Sleeping? is created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife, Justified) and produced by Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine.

That makes the second Witherspoon-involved production snagged by Apple after it bought a TV drama written and created by her and Jennifer Aniston back in November. Aside from that show, Apple secured an anthology series produced by Steven Spielberg in October and a series from Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore last month.