This device will tell you just how bad your hair is

We've seen tech make its way into the hair care realm more and more in recent years. Withings and L'Oreal came up with a smart hairbrush that can tell you when you're brushing too hard and Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer has a microprocessor that keeps tabs on the temperature of the air it's pumping out. L'Oreal has also turned to VR in order to train new hairstylists.

Schwarzkopf's SalonLab Analyzer is part of a trio of products aimed at tailoring a person's hair care to them. There's also a Consultant App that assists the hairstylist through the analysis process and can show a client what a new hair color will look like on them ahead of time. The app also helps come up with personalized hair product recipes that can be mixed in the salon with the SalonLab Customizer.

The SalonLab system will hit hair salons in the US and Europe sometime this year but Henkel will also be showing it off at CES 2018, which kicks off in Las Vegas on January 9th.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

Image: Henkel Beauty Care