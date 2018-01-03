Hisense's latest 4K TVs will include Amazon Alexa

You should hear more about Hisense's lineup by the time CES kicks off. However, it already notes that it's making "significant investments" in voice control, including a remote control, a mobile app and already-announced Alexa gear including an air conditioner and dehumidifier. Like most of its immediate rivals, it's making a big bet that AI helpers will be important across much of its product line -- TVs are just the star attractions.

