Samsung's latest curved QLED monitor packs Thunderbolt 3

Those specs are clearly no match for LG's upcoming 34-inch ultra-wide 5K monitor (or Samsung's insane 49-inch curved QLED display). But, that isn't stopping Samsung from boasting of its immersive picture, achieved through its 1,500R curvature and ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle coupled with its QLED tech, which reflects colors across a 125 percent sRGB spectrum for "deeper blacks and whiter shades." Ultimately, the company hopes it will attract both business users in search of multi-tasking screen space, and gamers.

And then there's Thunderbolt 3, which should entice laptop users looking to hook up to a larger monitor without the need for an additional power source. As you've probably guessed, that also means faster processing speeds (up to 40 Gigabits per second) and laptop charging, with up to 85 watts of power. Alas, Samsung is keeping quiet about how much cash you'll need to drop on the display (it won't be cheap), but we'll report back when we hear more.

