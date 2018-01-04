Everyone will soon have to use the Google Calendar redesign

The new Google Calendar on the web looks much more like the mobile version, now, with a matching color palette and a self-adjusting interface based on your browser's window size. There's a new drop-down menu that lets you switch views between day, week, month, year, schedule and four days, too. You can put rich text and hyperlinks in calendar entries, and format text and create bulleted lists as well. Enterprise users will see more details on conference rooms if administrators have added the information.