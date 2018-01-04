Tesla says its Model 3 production nightmare is nearly over

Tesla says that it has spent the last three months addressing the "production bottlenecks" on the Model 3 line, and production will now rise sharply. From a slow start, the company believes it now has the capacity to knock out 1,000 Model 3s each week, and 2018 will see even bigger milestones. The projection for the current quarter is that it will produce around 2,500 a week, and be producing 5,000 a week by the end of Q2.

Tesla has always set ambitious goals for vehicle production, like when Elon Musk claimed that Tesla would be producing 20,000 Model 3s a month by December 2017. Prior to that, he believed that Tesla could produce between 100,000 - 200,000 Model 3s between July and December of 2017. The estimate has been revised down since then, but it's worth wondering how reliable Tesla's latest claims will be. Coupled with the rumors surrounding production delays, it will be interesting to see how things are going by the summer of 2018.