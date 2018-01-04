Wirecutter's best deals: Save $15 on a Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse

Street price: $60; deal price: $50

The black and lavender colors of the Fitbit Flex 2 are both now available for $50 from Abt. The street price of the Fitbit Flex 2 was $80 at the beginning of the year but has now fallen to around $60, which was the previous low for this tracker. This deal is part of a New Year's sale on Abt and likely won't be around too much longer.

The Fitbit Flex 2 is the budget pick in our guide to the best fitness trackers. Amy Roberts wrote, "If you just want a simple way to monitor and track your daily activity (including workouts), nightly sleep habits, and get reminders to be more active, the Fitbit Flex 2 is a great choice—especially if all your friends are on Fitbit. Unlike most other Fitbits, it's water-resistant to 50 meters, so you can track swimming and shower with it. However, it doesn't have a screen—just five status LEDs to track progress toward your daily step-count goal. It also doesn't track heart rate, but Fitbits in general continue to struggle with heart-rate accuracy, so we don't see this as a major issue; it helps the Flex 2 maintain its slim profile and lower price. The Flex 2 syncs wirelessly to the Fitbit app on a smartphone or the Fitbit website on a computer to keep a record of your activity and link you to other Fitbit users—a real highlight, as research shows that friendly competition can be very motivating."

Street price: $40; deal price: $32

While this budget Bluetooth speaker, the Tribit XSound Go, is already pretty affordable, this deal offers an additional $8 drop from the usual $40 street price. This portable waterproof speaker is our new budget pick in an upcoming update to our portable Bluetooth speakers guide and is presently cheaper than our old budget pick.

The Tribit XSound Go is our new, upcoming budget pick in our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speakers. Brent Butterworth wrote, "Our new budget pick will be the Tribit XSound Go, a compact, waterproof speaker that plays louder and sounds clearer than competitors in the low-two-figures price range."

Street price: $95; deal price: $80

At $80, this is the lowest price we've seen on the Logitech MX Master 2S, our upgrade wireless mouse pick. The successor to the beloved MX Master mouse is great itself, though one thing not so great is the cost, usually around $95. This deal drops it significantly lower, and if you use a mouse all day every day, at this price it's worth a look. The MX Master 2S will be back in stock and available to ship in a few days.

The Logitech MX Master 2S is our upgrade pick in our guide to the best wireless mouse. Justin Krajeski and Kimber Streams wrote, "If you use a mouse for hours every day, we recommend the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse for about $100. It's expensive, but its comfortable design, excellent thumb rest, and smooth tracking on every surface (even glass and mirror) make it a pleasure to use for long periods of time in most situations. The Master 2S can also pair with up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously; and it has six buttons that can be customized using the Logitech Options software, a scroll wheel toggle, and a second programmable scroll wheel for your thumb. Plus, it has a rechargeable battery that Logitech says will last 70 days on a single charge, and our testing so far supports this claim."

Street price: $80; deal price: $62

If you have a kitchen with a lot of countertop space and need a large-capacity dish rack, this is a nice opportunity to pick one up at a discount. The Simplehuman Steel Frame Dishrack with Wine Glass Holder, usually $80, is down to $62, the lowest price we've seen for it this year. This price has been present a few days but previous sales haven't lasted long, so pick this up soon if you want it at this price.

The Simplehuman Steel Frame Dishrack with Wine Glass Holder is our upgrade pick in our guide to the best dish rack. Winnie Yang and Rena Behar wrote, "Some homes need a larger dish rack, and the Simplehuman Steel Frame is one of the largest we've seen. It's twice the price of our top pick, but that extra cost brings plenty of extra space and sturdiness. In our tests, this rack easily accommodated a Dutch oven, its lid, and some plates from dinner without wobbling or tipping. The rack's drip-free design and simple rotating-spout system should keep your countertops safe from any water spills. But be warned: All that water collection and runoff can lead to mold, which means more frequent hand cleaning than you would need for our top pick."

