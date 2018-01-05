Google is helping a Chinese game streaming platform go global

So far, the number of mobile gamers in China is almost double the number of people in the US, so Chushou definitely has the potential to become a proper Twitch competitor. Livestreaming is immensely popular in China, as well -- Chushou rival Douyu TV, for instance, says it has around 30 million daily active users. That makes Google's new ally look tiny in comparison.

Back in 2015, Google also joined a $75 million funding round for Beijing-based AI startup Mobvoi. It's a small company, but it's already released an Assistant-capable smart home device and a decent $100 Android Wear smartwatch. Last year, Google DeepMind's AlphaGo competed against top Chinese Go players in the province of Zhejiang, and the company also opened an AI lab in Beijing.