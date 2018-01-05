Intel faces multiple lawsuits over chip security vulnerabilities

Intel is already facing multiple lawsuits over the chip security flaws revealed earlier this week. Gizmodo reports that three have been filed so far -- in California, Oregon and Indiana. All three are class action complaints and note Intel's delay in disclosing the vulnerabilities -- it knew about them for months -- as well as reduced performance caused by subsequent security patches. The Register reported that PC slow downs could amount to as much as five to 30 percent, but Intel has said that its solution's impacts are "highly workload-dependent" and won't be noticed much by the typical user.
It's still early -- the flaws were only officially revealed on Wednesday -- so Intel could be facing more lawsuits going forward. In the week following Apple's reveal that it intentionally slows older iPhone models to prevent sudden shutdowns, it was hit with a number of lawsuits in multiple countries.
Intel says 90 percent of affected chips should be patched by the end of the week while companies like Microsoft, Google and Apple are also releasing updates to mitigate the effects of the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities.