Net neutrality suit gains support from tech’s biggest companies

"The final version of Chairman Pai's rule, as expected, dismantles popular net neutrality protections for consumers," said the group's CEO Michael Beckerman in a statement. This rule defies the will of a bipartisan majority of Americans and fails to preserve a free and open internet. IA intends to act as an intervenor in judicial action against this order and, along with our member companies, will continue our push to restore strong, enforceable net neutrality protections through a legislative solution."

This won't be happening very soon, unfortunately. As Recode notes, any lawsuit must wait until the order is published in the Federal Register.