Nintendo set to sell neon 'Splatoon' Joy-Con controllers in the US

Keep your #NintendoSwitch looking fresh when you play #Splatoon2 with these new Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con controllers! Look for them in stores later this month. pic.twitter.com/NWZlMIG2q0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 5, 2018

Interesting trivia, as pointed out by Polygon: The US Joy-Cons pictured above have their colors flipped compared to the international and original Splatoon 2 bundle, though that could be the result of a mirrored image. If not, then novelty may soothe the wounds of the color scheme's delayed release in the US. Nintendo hasn't announced how much the neon pink and green controllers will cost (a standard set is priced at $80), nor whether they'll come in a pair as the image Nintendo tweeted suggests.