Samsung adds another ally in its battle over HDR standards

While Dolby Vision been licensed by many TV manufacturers, Samsung isn't one of them and has chosen instead to push HDR10+ as a royalty-free alternative. Now Warner Bros. is joining Samsung, Fox and Panasonic in supporting HDR10+ on its 4K video releases.

We don't have a lot of specific information, but the team insists that other companies are also interested in using HDR10+, and soon they'll have access when its certification and logo program opens up. If it takes off, then that could mean there's an extra sticker/setting to look for on your next 4K TV, Ultra HD Blu-ray player, or movie.

