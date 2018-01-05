Samsung gives the 13-inch Notebook 7 Spin a few modest updates

We're a little less thrilled that the 2018 Spin has one fewer full-size USB port (leaving just one Type C port, one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 port) and a slightly smaller battery than its predecessor. Here's hoping those omissions are reflected in the machine's final price tag. The Spin's design is slightly different, too — while the original had one long hinge that spanned almost the entire length of the display, the 2018 version has a more traditional two-hinge setup. This probably won't pose problems for too many Samsung fans, but the original's long hinge design was a neat flourish that also helped the machine feel a little more stable.

Oddly enough, there's no word on a refreshed 15-inch Spin model, but hey — using a machine with a display that big as a tablet felt pretty clunky anyway. Neither of the new 15-inch Notebook 9s are 2-in-1s either, so if you're itching for a big slab of a Samsung machine that doubles as a tablet, the only real option available is the Notebook 9 Pro released earlier this year.

