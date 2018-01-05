Twitter: Banning world leaders would ‘hide important information’

In other words, it won't be banning Trump. The president has come under fire multiple times for things he's tweeted including violent anti-Muslim propaganda videos and threats against other countries. Color of Change just released a new petition today calling for Twitter to remove Trump's account. Following the president's retweeting of violent videos, Twitter initially responded to inquiries as to why those were allowed to remain up by saying some videos can if they are newsworthy or of public interest. It later changed its position, explaining that the videos didn't violate its policy.

In today's post, which never directly mentions Trump, Twitter also noted that it works hard "to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind," and that "no one person's account drives Twitter's growth, or influences these decisions." A comment that seems to be a response to accusations that it keeps Trump around for the clicks. "We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly," it said. "We are working to make Twitter the best place to see and freely discuss everything that matters. We believe that's the best way to help our society make progress."