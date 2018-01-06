Acer's new gaming PCs include an 18-core liquid-cooled desktop

The case is also tailor-made for LAN parties with handles and wheels, while the tool-free window can help with quicker part upgrades. There's also no shortage of ports, although the array is slightly confusing: there are two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports (one each of Type-C and Type-A), eight USB 3.1 ports (one Type-C and seven Type-A), and (for some reason) two USB 2.0 ports. The Orion 9000 will start at $1,999 when it ships in February, although Acer hasn't said what that configuration includes. You can safely assume an 18-core dream machine will cost considerably more.

Acer's laptop introduction, meanwhile, sits on the other end of the spectrum. The 15-inch Nitro 5 is aimed at "casual gamers" (or really, gamers on a budget) who want enough power to run modestly demanding titles when they're away from home. It won't blow anyone away with its Ryzen mobile processor and Radeon RX560 video, but you do get a solid-state drive (up to 512GB), as much as 32GB of RAM and a "plethora" of connections that include USB Type-C, gigabit Ethernet and HDMI 2.0. Really, the price is the hook -- the Nitro 5 will start at $799 when it ships in April, which sounds about right for a system with just enough oomph for your Overwatch sessions.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.