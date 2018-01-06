Acer adds three thin, powerful laptops to its lineup

Like most PC makers, Acer is no stranger to new hardware, with pretty regular reveals happening all year long. At CES this year, then, the hardware manufacturer is showing off the latest additions to its lineup with the Acer Swift 7, Swift 7 Black Edition and Acer Spin 3 laptops. Each is super thin and light with newer Intel chips to power your computing life.
The company claims that its Acer Swift 7 is the thinnest computer in the world at 8.98mm. It's got an Intel Core i7 chip and integrated LTE connectivity, all-black unibody construction and a 14-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen. Acer says it will give you 10 hours of battery life and will be available in March of this year starting at $1699.
The previously announced Acer Switch 7 Black Edition will be available starting this month for the same starting price point. It's got an 8th-generation Intel Core processor and a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card, along with a fingerprint reader and a stylus made by Wacom.
The updated Acer Spin 3, then, has an 8th-generation Intel Core, as well, and will give you up to 12 hours of battery power. The new model still has the 360-degree hinge on it that allows for four different use modes, including a full tablet position. It will be available for purchase next month starting at $599.