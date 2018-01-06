Acer adds three thin, powerful laptops to its lineup

The company claims that its Acer Swift 7 is the thinnest computer in the world at 8.98mm. It's got an Intel Core i7 chip and integrated LTE connectivity, all-black unibody construction and a 14-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen. Acer says it will give you 10 hours of battery life and will be available in March of this year starting at $1699.

The previously announced Acer Switch 7 Black Edition will be available starting this month for the same starting price point. It's got an 8th-generation Intel Core processor and a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card, along with a fingerprint reader and a stylus made by Wacom.

The updated Acer Spin 3, then, has an 8th-generation Intel Core, as well, and will give you up to 12 hours of battery power. The new model still has the 360-degree hinge on it that allows for four different use modes, including a full tablet position. It will be available for purchase next month starting at $599.