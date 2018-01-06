Show More Results

Ben Heck's Raspberry Pi-based portable MAME arcade

Notably, there's no HDMI here.
element14
7h ago in DIY
Can you drive an LCD screen directly from the general-purpose input/output pins (GPIO) on the Raspberry Pi? Find out with the team as they build a portable MAME arcade machine using the Model A+ of the Raspberry Pi. There's no HDMI in use here! Ben takes us through setting up RetroPie on the A+ and its configuration. Would you have approached this build differently? Let us know over on the element14 Community.

