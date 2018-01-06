The Morning After: Weekend Edition

The internet is suing the FCC.The Internet Association joins lawsuit supporting net neutrality

A lobbying group representing Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Twitter and other heavy hitters will join a lawsuit arguing against the FCC's move to undo Title II net neutrality protections. In a statement, its CEO said: "IA intends to act as an intervenor in judicial action against this order and, along with our member companies, will continue our push to restore strong, enforceable net neutrality protections through a legislative solution."

An interesting hybrid.Samsung gives the 13-inch Notebook 7 Spin a few modest updates

The original 13.3-inch Spin debuted in 2016 as a relatively inexpensive laptop that turned into a slightly unwieldy tablet, and this refreshed version doesn't stray far from Samsung's original formula.

Some are more equal.Twitter: Banning world leaders would 'hide important information'

In a blog post on Friday night, Twitter didn't mention Donald Trump by name, but it responded to people calling for the suspension of his account. The company has decided that "we review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly."

If anyone is listening.Meltdown and Spectre are wakeup calls for the tech industry

Instead of rushing to deliver the fastest chips possible, the next race for Intel, AMD and ARM is to come up with new architecture that will bust Spectre for good.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.