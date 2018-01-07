Aveine takes the wait out of aerating wine

The gadget attaches to a wine bottle and features a touch panel on the front for adjusting the aeration level and displaying the wine's temperature. There's a companion app that allows you to scan the label of your bottle so the software can provide a suggested aeration time. The company says that if the app's database doesn't recognize what you've scanned, you can manually add it. Based on a few questions, it will still give a suggestion for aeration -- even for those bottle you have to add yourself. And yes, if you already know you like that 2009 Pinot Noir aerated for 4 hours, you can skip all the app stuff and manually adjust the time period.

If you're ready to commit, Aveine will be up for pre-order in March and it's slated to ship in June.

