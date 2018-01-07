Coravin's smart wine opener doesn't remove the cork

Coravin calls it "the world's first fully connected and fully automated wine preservation opener." In addition to pouring wine like its other models, this unit syncs with the Coravin Moments app. With the added bit of software, you can keep tabs on how much gas is left and other valuable info. It also offers suggestions for a specific event or food pairing based on what you have in your cellar. As you might expect, it can also suggests wines that you make not already own, but that might go well with eating Mexican food and watching Stranger Things, for example. Wines are pulled in from database that powers Delectable's wine app.

The Model 11 also has an aerator attachment that Coravin says creates the same effect as the wine sitting in a glass for an hour. It also produces a quite fancy-looking shower stream when you use it. Of course, if you don't want to aerate a bottle, you certainly don't have to. That all sounds pretty sweet, right? Well, the only downside is the smart gadget costs $999, so this definitely isn't for casual wine drinkers. If that's much too extravagant for you, the already available Model One and Model Two retail for $200 and $300, respectively. If you really want to splurge for the Model 11 though, you can do so in September when the device goes on sale.

