They make air bags for people now

A typical fall, a Helite spokesperson explained, takes 400 milliseconds. Using gyroscopes and accelerometers, the Hip'Air' can detect a fall within 200 milliseconds of it beginning. The belt will then begin to deploy its built-in airbag, which takes a further 80 milliseconds.

Our managing editor Terrence O'Brien took a tumble for the greater good and the Hip'Air worked as advertised. It'll launch this March in Europe prior to a US release in September. At approximately $790 (plus $50 for each one-use gas canister), it's a lot of money to pay for peace of mind.

