Moodo’s smart fragrance box adds a hint of vanilla to your home

The Moodo box consists of four scented capsules, which you can mix and preset them to turn on via the companion app. If you're someone who likes to have scented candles in your home, this could be the perfect device for you. It's available now for $189 with 12 scented capsules, and each pack of four after that will cost you $29. Yes, using your phone to make your house smell good is kind of pricey.