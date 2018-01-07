RightEye's EyeQ system uses eye-tracking to uncover brain injury

According to CEO and co-founder Adam Gross, EyeQ has already been in use in schools, certain clinics and hospitals, and is also in use by Major League Baseball to test their athletes. Aside from having a new terminal, RightEye is also introducing a slew of different EyeQ tests that can assess everything from Brain Health to whether or not you have autism. One particularly useful test is called Sports Vision, which can immediately figure out if you're still suffering from concussion symptoms. There's also a Reading Evaluation test that children can take to figure out if their reading problems stem from actual vision issues or if it's more psychological.

I sat down to try one of the tests out, and it's one that simply asks you to follow a dot around as well as to shoot spaceships out of the sky. The RightEye spokesperson I talked to said this was to test reaction times as well as eye movement. I managed to pass the test with flying colors, though the stark lights in the Unveiled trade show meant the eye tracker didn't react as quickly as it should.

Gross tells me that RightEye already has their legacy systems installed in almost 200 different locations, most of them domestically. It hopes to release its newer all-in-one EyeQ terminal in February of this year.

