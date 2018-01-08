AT&T reportedly won't sell Huawei phones after all

Huawei was expected to announce its agreement with AT&T this Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas, which would have been its first partnership with a major US mobile provider, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal would have helped the number three phone maker compete even more with Samsung and Apple.

While AT&T declined to comment on the matter to WSJ, Huawei told Engadget that "Over the past five years Huawei has proven itself by delivering premium devices with integrity globally and in the U.S. market. On Tuesday Huawei will introduce new products to the U.S. market, including availability. We look forward to sharing more information with you then."