CNBC: GoPro is putting itself up for sale

We've reached out for comment but have yet to hear back from GoPro or any of its representatives, and the rumor may be little more than a fever dream. But the company has seen several loss-making quarters and celebrated a slender $15 million profit in late 2017. Despite the company's return to the black, investors were displeased, and its stock dropped around 10 percent at the time. Since then, its Karma Drone project has been closed down and GoPro was forced to cut the price of its Hero6 Black camera by $100 to spur sales.

