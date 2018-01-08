Everything NVIDIA unveiled in under 10 minutes

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is very excited about autonomous cars, video games, and really everything that uses a GPU. His enthusiasm was so high that he spent two hours on stage last night waxing poetic about everything NVIDIA has accomplished in the past few years and introduced it's super-quick Xavier SOC for self-driving AI and a partnership with Volkswagen. That's great if you have a few hours to spare, but if you're in a hurry, check out our supercut of the event.

