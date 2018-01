One last surprise at the Hisense CES 2018 press conference was this short-throw projector, a 150-inch version of the 4K Laser TV projector it launched last year. The company didn't mention a release date or price tag, but president Liu Hong Xin opened this event by stating the company plans to press forward with the technology. Besides the $10,000 100-inch model on the market, it will also demonstrate 80- and 88-inch versions in its booth on the show floor.