Hisense plans to launch more versions of its Laser TV

At the end of last year Hisense launched the $10,000, one-hundred-inch 4K Laser TV projector we saw at CES 2017, and this year it's continuing to push that home theater in a box. According to President Liu Hongxin, it has more sizes in development (80- and 88-inch sizes will be in its booth) and already owns 60 percent of the market share for 85 inches and above.

As far as regular TVs go, the company once again has a wide range of LED-lit LCD televisions ranging in size and price. However, the biggest change is that there's no mention of Roku built in. This time around the high-end H10E (above, which features more than 1,000 zones of LED lighting) and H9E Plus series will feature Android TV, while its other models come with the Hisense TV Platform. It's not clear what Hisense is using for that, but it will have apps for Netflix, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube and Fox Sports Go. All of them are Amazon Alexa-enabled with voice control access, while the Android models also support Google Assistant. What we don't see in the lineup is any mention of Roku, which isn't too surprising, since those TVs were hard to find last year.