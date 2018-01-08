Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hisense
save
Save
share

Hisense plans to launch more versions of its Laser TV

Its 2018 TVs have support for Google Assistant and Alexa but not Roku.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
4h ago in AV
Comments
54 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Hisense

At the end of last year Hisense launched the $10,000, one-hundred-inch 4K Laser TV projector we saw at CES 2017, and this year it's continuing to push that home theater in a box. According to President Liu Hongxin, it has more sizes in development (80- and 88-inch sizes will be in its booth) and already owns 60 percent of the market share for 85 inches and above.

As far as regular TVs go, the company once again has a wide range of LED-lit LCD televisions ranging in size and price. However, the biggest change is that there's no mention of Roku built in. This time around the high-end H10E (above, which features more than 1,000 zones of LED lighting) and H9E Plus series will feature Android TV, while its other models come with the Hisense TV Platform. It's not clear what Hisense is using for that, but it will have apps for Netflix, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube and Fox Sports Go. All of them are Amazon Alexa-enabled with voice control access, while the Android models also support Google Assistant. What we don't see in the lineup is any mention of Roku, which isn't too surprising, since those TVs were hard to find last year.

Hisense 100" 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV
● 4K Ultra HD resolution
● 3,000 Lumens for optimal brightness (typical)
● Built-in Harman/Kardon® audio system with separate wireless subwoofer (total of 110 Watts)
● 100" ambient-light-rejection screen
● Texas Instruments DLP® 4K UHD digital micromirror device (DMD) chip
● Built-in TV tuner
● Hisense Smart TV Platform
● Works with Amazon Alexa
● 20,000-hour light source (typical)
Hisense H10E Series 4K Smart ULEDTM TV
● 4K Ultra HD resolution
● Quantum dot wide color gamut
● Dolby Vision HDR and HDR-10
● 1,000+ backlight zones
● Full-array local dimming
● Motion rate: 480
● Bluetooth™ audio
● Android TV with voice control
● Google Assistant compatible
● Works with Amazon Alexa
● Available in 75" screen class
Hisense H9E Plus Series 4K Smart ULEDTM TV
● 4K Ultra HD resolution
● Dolby Vision HDR and HDR-10
● Wide color gamut
● Local dimming
● Motion rate: 240 for 55" class and 480 for 65" class TVs, respectively
● Bluetooth™ audio
● Android TV with voice control
● Google Assistant compatible
● Works with Amazon Alexa
● Sleek bezel-less design
● Available in 65" and 55" screen class
Hisense H9E Series 4K Smart ULEDTM TV
● 4K Ultra HD resolution
● HDR-10 compatible
● Wide color gamut
● Local dimming
● Motion rate: 120
● Bluetooth™ audio
● Hisense Smart TV Platform
● Amazon Alexa enabled
● Slim design
● Available in 86", 75", 65", 55" and 50" screen class
Hisense H8E Series 4K Smart TV
● 4K Ultra HD resolution
● HDR-10 compatible
● Local dimming
● Motion rate: 120
● Bluetooth™ audio
● Hisense Smart TV Platform
● Amazon Alexa-enabled
● Slim design
● Available in 65", 55", 50" and 43" screen class

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr