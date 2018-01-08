Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Hisense
save
Save
share

Hisense's exclusive World Cup TV app will stream games in 4K HDR

Hisense is getting a special World Cup Edition of the Fox Sports Go app.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
3h ago in AV
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Hisense

Along with its latest TV and word of more Laser TV to come, Hisense just announced that its World Cup sponsorship will snag it an exclusive version of the Fox Sports Go app. On Hisense TVs, customers will be able to stream 2018 World Cup Games in 4K and HDR, with access to as many as 37 camera angles. Hisense brought out the Men in Blazers, along with soccer greats like Brandi Chastain to make the announcement, and said that its app will also feature Fox's "Phenoms" soccer documentary.

According to Hisense, the app's live viewing features will debut on June 14th, just in time for Russia's opening match against Saudi Arabia.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

Hisense:

The Hisense soccer experience will be centered around the exclusive World Cup application, a dynamic content hub for everything soccer that will be available in select regions across the world. In the US, this application will be the FOX Sports GO: 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Edition app, which will be available exclusively preloaded on new Hisense Smart TV products. The application will feature multiple FOX Sports digital feeds, including the ability to choose from a variety of live viewing angles during games, such as feeds that focus on specific teams or aerial views. The app will feature live games and near-real-time highlights from 37 customizable camera angles and original soccer content – all in stunning 4K. Hisense Smart TV users will also have access to a bevy of pre-produced content including "Road to the World Cup" features and PHENOMS, the exhilarating documentary series that chronicles the journey of the next generation of hopeful World Cup stars on their quests to represent their countries.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr