HP's Omen PCs will let you stream games to slower computers 

At the heart of Omen Game Stream is technology from Parsec, which can deliver 1080p gaming at up up 60 frames per second. As usual with these types of solutions, what you're actually seeing is a video of what the more powerful machine is outputting. In a brief controlled demo from HP, the app appeared to deliver a smooth experience while streaming some modern games. But of course, that was being shown under ideal internet conditions.

HP claims you'll be able to stream games from anywhere with a "strong" internet connection, but it's not offering any specifics about bandwidth minimums yet.

