HP's Spectre x360 15 gets the usual upgrades and a fingerprint reader

The big update this time around: 8th generation quad-core Intel Core processors, as well as your choice of Radeon RX Vega M or NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. The GPU options are a bit disappointing if you were hoping to see more powerful components, like NVIDIA's 10-series lineup, but they're still a step beyond the GeForce 940MX from the last Spectre. HP has also added a fingerprint reader along the right side of the machine, as well as a full sized number pad on the keyboard. The 4K 15.6-inch monitor is intriguing, but that's something last year's model also offered. And of course, being a 2-in-1, you can flip its screen all the way around to use as a tablet.

You can configure the Spectre x360 15 with up to two Thunderbolt ports, and you can also choose from the black and copper accent HP has been leaning on for a while, or black and silver. The company claims it'll also get 13.5 hours of battery life, and it can reach a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes (while it's shut down).

While it's not exactly revolutionary, the Spectre x360 looks like a compelling option for anyone considering a stylish Windows workhorse. It'll start at $1,370 when it lands on March 18th.

