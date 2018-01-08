Live from the HTC Vive press event at CES 2018!

HTC Vive is one of the most promising virtual reality platforms at the moment, and today at CES 2018 we'll get to see what the company has planned for the future. It's not clear if there will be any new hardware unveiled, but we'll definitely learn more details about HTC Vive's latest headset, the Focus. Of course, that means there will be a bunch of never-before-seen VR experiences, so let's hope there are some good, mind-blowing ones. We'll be liveblogging the event at 1PM PT\/4PM ET -- bookmark this page to keep up with the action as it happens.