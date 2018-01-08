HTC has a new high-res Vive Pro VR headset

The Vive Pro will work with the original headset's base stations for room-scale motion tracking. You can just buy a standalone headset and your wand controller and everything else will remain compatible with the upgraded display hardware. The Pro's headphones also feature integrated 3D audio.

The electronics company has also announced a wireless adapter for the Vive, creatively dubbed the Vive Wireless Adapter. It taps Intel's WiGig tech to cut the umbilical. And if you want a standalone VR headset from the company, check out the Vive Focus.

When we spoke with Vive co-creator Chet Faliszek in 2016 he admitted that increased resolution was one of the things the company was working toward. But that it wouldn't make much sense to release a full-on second-gen model until graphics cards could hit 90 frames per-second in VR. There's no word on when the Vive Pro will be available just yet.

