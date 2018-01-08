Intel is making a big bet on autonomous driving in 2018

Intel and MobilEye will also begin gathering data to create near real-time maps for autonomous driving systems. They'll be relying on the software built into MobilEye's EyeQ4 system-on-a-chip that's embedded in 2 million cars -- BMWs, VWs, Nissans and other brands -- already on the road. The chip will use onboard sensors to build HD maps showing roads' current conditions, including incident reports and construction information.

Finally, Intel has forged a partnership with SAIC, China's largest automaker and Volkswagen's business partner in the country. The team-up gives Intel a presence in China, opening up the possibility of more alliances in the future.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.