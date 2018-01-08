Intel will patch all recent chips by the end of January

"We believe the performance impact of these updates is highly workload dependent," Krzanich said, referring to claims that processors may be slowed by as much as 30 percent as a result of the fixes. "We expect some may have a larger impact than others, so we'll continue working with the industry to minimize the impact on those workloads over time."

Krzanich reiterated Intel's stance that there's no evidence either exploit has been used to steal customer data, and said the company is "working tirelessly on these issues to ensure it stays that way."

There's still no word on a timeline for when affected processors made over five years ago will be patched.

