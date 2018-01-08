JBL adds Google Assistant to its Everest line of headphones

Samsung-owned Harman International just announced three new models for its JBL Everest line of wireless headphones. The over-ear 710GA, on-ear 310GA and in-ear 110GA all include Google Assistant (hence the GA designation), giving you voice control over your music, phone calls and notifications. All three models will be available this spring for $250, $200 and $100, respectively.
Once you've connected either model to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth 4.1, you can use Google Assistant by touching a sensor on the ear cup or earbud. You can then say things like, "volume up," "tell me about my day" or "play some pop music." The over-ear 710GAs have a 25-hour battery, the 310GA boasts a 20-hour battery, while the 110GAs have an 8-hour rating. These aren't the first headphones optimized for Google Assistant, of course. That honor belongs to the Bose QC35 over-ear model.
"Adding the Google Assistant models to the Everest line is another step we're taking to pair JBL's legacy of award-winning sound with a growing line-up of voice-controlled devices," said Harman's Jessica Garvey in a statement. "Having Google Assistant on JBL Everest GA headphones means you can stay connected to more of what matters to you, whether that's enjoying music, getting information about the world around you or managing your daily tasks – just by using your voice."
