MyLiFi lamp delivers secure internet via LEDs

LiFi is a fairly new concept, but it promises to provide faster speeds than Wi-Fi and it's unhackable, unless the intruder has a direct line of sight to the actual connected light bulb. MyLiFi, for instance, hits up to 23Mbps, compared with an average of 10Mbps for Wi-Fi.

MyLiFi comes from French company Oledcomm, and CEO Benjamin Azoulay envisions multiple use cases for this kind of technology. LiFi can be handy in hospitals, which demand a radiowave-free environment and tight security over patient information. Or, it can be good for gaming fans, since the connection is faster and more stable than Wi-Fi.

MyLiFi ships with an app that lets users control the lamp and turn off internet connectivity whenever they want. The lamp is available for pre-order now via Indiegogo, starting at $700.

